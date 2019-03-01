The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Community Action Council will have its board of directors annual meeting at noon Friday at its main office at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Robin Armstrong will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program will have an application fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit recovery.texas.gov/hap or call 844-893-8937.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Salvation Army will have its Last Chance Resale garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No credit cards will be taken. For information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Culture & Care of Palms” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Brewding 401 — Final Exam” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Moody Gardens South Aquarium at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up for the free event, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will be selling sausage on a bun and chips for $4 from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras party from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Ivy Isle Foundation will have its annual Mardi Gras Gala from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Galeston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $60. Formal attire. For tickets and information, visit www.ivyislefoundationof texas.org or call 281-482-5468.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
