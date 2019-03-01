Joseph Lowry, owner of Six Brothers Concrete Pumping, donated $1,042 in $1 dollar bills to help the city of La Marque’s Little League Baseball organization after the group’s storage shed was broken into in December. Pictured, from left are Mayor Bobby Hocking, Charlene Warren, interim city manager, Councilman Chris Lane, Lowry, DJ Arvie, president of La Marque Little League, and Alex Getty, executive director of La Marque Economic Development Corporation.