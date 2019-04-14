The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through April 28 (excluding Easter Sunday) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The FeatherFest Birding & Nature Photography Festival will conclude Sunday in Galveston. There will be a wide array of events at different times/locations. FledglingFest also will be available for ages 6 and older. For a complete itinerary, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com or call 832-459-5533.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its ninth annal crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday under the Big White Tent behind the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. Tickets are $30 at the door. For information, call Ulli Budelmann at 409-939-1224.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10 and younger at 2 p.m. Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
In honor of the Easter holiday, the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. May 18 at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council’s Visibility Working Group will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. The Underwater Webcam Working Group also will hold a public meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Public comment will be accepted at both meetings. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have open auditions for “The Dining Room” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its Lunch and Learn event “Keeping the Silence Broken!” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the United Way at 1300 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston (Building A, Conference Room A). To RSVP, email dmerchant@bayareaturningpoint.com or visit bayareaturningpoint.org.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk will have a wide array of events in celebration of Easter at various times Friday through April 21 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 9550 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The fifth annual Easter Fun Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The first 100 children will get a basket. There also will be free food, raffles, games, bounce houses and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For information, call Takeisa Fontenot at 409-392-7648, or Ulrica Fontenot at 210-273-0152.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will celebrate Earth Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Take a dish to share in the potluck picnic, and your own chair. For information, call 409-877-8137.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.