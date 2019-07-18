Mae Carnes received the Grand Cup recently through the National Federation of Music Clubs. The Grand Cup represents 12 years of superior ratings in piano solo and three years superior ratings in piano concerto at the Galveston Federation Festival. She’s one of only four other students in the state of Texas to earn the award in 2019. She also won the Galveston Music Club’s Izola Collins Memorial Scholarship in March. Carnes will be attending Sam Houston State University in the fall where she will major in piano performance.