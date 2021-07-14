Master Gardener Kaye Corey, center, received the Marva E. Beck Junior Master Gardener State Leader of the Year award for her work with the Heritage Gardeners Junior Master Gardener program in Friendswood. She was presented the award by Galveston County Master Gardeners President Sharon Zaal, left, Louie McDaniel, state president, and Kathy Maines, vice president of Galveston County Master Gardeners.