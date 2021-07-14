TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Zydeco Dots with Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraising event will be Saturday at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Bull riding will begin at noon and 6 p.m.; and a concert featuring Michael Farrell and Casey Chestnutt will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12 and ages 4 and younger are free. For information and tickets, visit Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, or email pbvfd.bull sonbolivar@yahoo.com.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston will honor its volunteer patrollers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. The public is invited to participate and learn about the program. For information, call Theresa Morris, 409-502-5269.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker Sunday. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
