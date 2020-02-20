Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.