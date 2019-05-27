The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Cemetery at 10412 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A brunch will be held immediately afterward at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call Kenneth Johnson at 409-739-1880.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial next to its city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. Free admission also will be available to the museum from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, email Urs Schmid at urs.schmid@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association will show the movie “How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World” at 6 p.m. Friday at the La Marque Police Department at 431 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call Abby Martinez-Cash at 409-938-9231.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its rescheduled Mother’s Day Bake Sale and raffle from 9:30 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will have its summer luau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 in League City. To register, visit https://namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Let’s Dance will have its “Fly Me to the Moon” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin in June. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin June 3. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houstonchildren.org or call 713-650-3800.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will offer classes for children and adults at 6 p.m. June 6 at DLS Dance Studio at 1710 23rd St. in Galveston. For registration and information, email rtew@yahoo.com.
Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau will have its World Oceans Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artistboat.org.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will have its third annual A Man & His Ribbon Brunch at 11 a.m. June 8 at The Wilbrydge Reception Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Cynthia McNelty at 409-392-3002.
The Galveston Arts Center will present its Summer Clay Camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 through June 14 and July 8 through July 12 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Pat Johnson will lead the classes. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/summer_art or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
CASA of Galveston County will have its No Place Like Home Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. July 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit casagalveston.org/fundraiser.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
