TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Household Appliance and E-Waste Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used household appliances and E-waste. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The city of Texas City will mark the 75th anniversary of the Texas City Disaster at 9 a.m. today at Memorial Park, on the corner of 25th Avenue and 29th Street off the loop in Texas City (in case of rain, it’ll be at the Doyle Convention Center). For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter EGGstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon today at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For ages 2 through 12. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Houston Audubon “Bird-Friendly Spaces” program will be available at 10 a.m. today at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. There also will be bird-related crafts for children. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Anchored Real Estate Team will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3901 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Take your own baskets and camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-995-0073.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon today at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its Easter events from noon to 10 p.m. today; and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary of events and performances, visit kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
Local author Frank Urbanic will be signing copies of his book “We Were Prepared” from noon to 2 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 281-686-2295.
First Baptist Church will have its Easter egg hunt for children at 4 p.m. today at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Take your own basket. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. today and Sunday at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
SUNDAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Sunday service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Masks are required. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet for its Easter dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the reception hall of the Municipal Utility District No. 12, 2929 state Highway 6 on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. Christa Mayfield will discuss human trafficking. Dinner is $25 per person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
MONDAY
Friendswood Independent School District is inviting the community to “blue out” on Monday as a part of its Day of Service initiative. For information, contact your student’s campus directly, or email Kelsey Golz, kgolz@fisdk12.net.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.cura tive.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room M-220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through May 9; and June 13 through June 27 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
UPCOMING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparksforgalveston@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23 in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinson texas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.