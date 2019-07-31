The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-7512 or 409-789-2287.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Lunch will be provided for $4 per person. Call Judy Dolfi, 409-789-6879.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Mario’s Seawall Italian Seawall Restaurant at 628 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. William Splitgerber, of Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston Lions Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Nick’s Kitchen & Beach Bar at 3802 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Jessie Ann Bradshaw at 409-766-0350.
The Rotary Club of League City will meet at noon Thursday at Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Visiting Rotarians are welcome. Contact Amy Killgore, amy.killgore@gmail.com or 832-647-3349.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine in the Bryan Gardens event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The event will feature a cash bar and complimentary light bites. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org.gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinner (menu TBD) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bayside Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant at 523 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 281-433-2323.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
