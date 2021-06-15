TODAY
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute fresh produce and food boxes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page or call 409-763-8521.
Clear Creek ISD will be accepting registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbc global.net or call 281-923-5197.
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Health District will host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page, or call 409-763-8521.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at Gulf Coast Four Square Church at 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The International Academy of Metals, Micronutrients and Medicine will present a pain free seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Space is limited. No RSVP required. For information, call Mary Jo Naschke, 409-771-4373.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. There also will be a special Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. July 4. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston County Health District will host a free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at 9850-A Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Pfizer vaccines also will be available from ages 12 and older. For information, call 409-938-2330.
The Juneteenth Galveston Gathering Community will have its annual gospel memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-229-8655.
THURSDAY
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
UPCOMING
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henryaction today.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutface fashionco.6@gmail.com.
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth committee will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. Saturday starting at Stingaree Stadium and ending at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. The celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Reedy AME Chapel will have its annual Emancipation March at 6 p.m. Saturday. The march will begin at the Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. and will end at the church at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. The church also will show its virtual Celebration of Emancipation program all day on Juneteenth on its Facebook page, Galveston NOW, and Genealogy Quick Start. For information or the links to watch virtually, email Sharon Gillins at sbgillins@gmail.com.
The Bryan Museum will host an awards celebration for the winners of the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org/art-of-equality or call 409-497-4209.
The city of La Marque will have its third annual Juneteenth Food & Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Laurel and First streets in downtown La Marque. The Mambo Jazz Kings will be the featured musical guests, as well as several others. For information, call Bryan-Keyth Wilson at 979-877-1040.
