The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will sponsor an origami workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Origami master, Debra Davis, will lead the class. Registration is $45 and includes materials. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present a citrus seminar and tasting from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its A Very Victorian Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Kitty Watts, 409-692-9924.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off and open challenge pinto bean contest Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10 with the donation of an unwrapped toy (if no toy, then registration is $25). For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Day Habilitation Enrichment Fund at the center. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3 — Growing from Seed” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House leaving at 11 a.m. Saturday from Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque. Staging begins at 9:30 a.m. Take a small toy, nonperishable food, or a pair of socks for children’s wish list. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Saturday at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., in Houston; and at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.