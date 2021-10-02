TODAY
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its third annual DaVinci Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For tickets, visit galvestoncm.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdance ballroom.org.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Evelyn Dalton will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 787 will be selling a spaghetti and meatball dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Plates are $10 each. For information, call 409-762-2112.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Blessings of the Animals event at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Live music, free snow cones and games for children will be available. Donations of pet food will be accepted. All pets should be on a leash or in a crate. For information, call 409-765-6317.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will kick off its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser Monday virtually. The in-person bowling event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
ONGOING
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will celebrate its 37th annual National Night Out Tuesday. To sign up to host a block party in your neighborhood, visit galvestontx.gov/national nightout.
The Dickinson Police Department will be participating in National Night Out Tuesday. Any and all neighborhoods within city limits, that would like the department to participate, is asked to contact Officer Tony Valdez, tvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us or 281-337-6370.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its National Night Out event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Take your favorite dish to share for a potluck. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
Friendswood High School will host an ALS Association fundraiser at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Henry Winston Stadium, 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Various student organizations will participate in an ice bucket challenge to help raise funds and awareness. For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Fall Favorite Vegetables” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Gene Speller will teach the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
