Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.