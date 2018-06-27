Thursday
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Friday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, special called meeting, 722 Moody, Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Monday
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Tuesday
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
July 10
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
