The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Nick Adams, an author, Australian native, and founder of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Galveston Art League will offer a free bird mask workshop for children from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. All materials will be included. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will have its “Puttin’ on the Ritz” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Sunday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
Magical Winter Lights will be open daily through Sunday at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque. For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
Moody Mansion will celebrate the 12th Night of Christmas with a free open house and holiday music at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Broadway in Galveston. Music will be performed by the Galveston Heritage Chorale. For information, visit www.moody mansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson at gal vestonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Art Club for Kids from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 22 through May 13 (no classes Feb. 22 and March 12) at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tuition information, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org/artclub or call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Life Drawing Studio event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 23 through Feb. 27 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tuition is $10 per session when you pre-register for four or more sessions at once or $12 per session. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Family Service Center of Galveston County will have its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Fabulous Friday” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Davidson Building of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Tino and Denise Gonzalez will be honored. For tickets and information, visit http://www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Superhero Birthday Bash Gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lakewood Yacht Club at 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s spring plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Jack Brooks Park (rodeo arena) on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be an informational presentation about plants for sale from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com.
