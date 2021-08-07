TODAY
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back-to-school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone today at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweet k7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 10 a.m. to noon today and Aug. 14; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., and his wife, Lydia, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Timmy Sykes and the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear black and white. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-thru supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Friday at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” at 9 a.m. (ages 6-8); and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) Monday and Aug. 18 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. David O’Neal, a trustee with the Galveston Independent School District, will be the guest speaker. Take items for annual back to school drive. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Wednesday. For information, call 409-766-5743.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and snow-cones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be an opportunity to sign up to vote, as well as receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-educa tion/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
United Way of Galveston will have its annual workplace giving campaign kick-off luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tables of eight are $320 and individual tickets are $40 per person. To register, visit uwgalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School Class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For information, email Cindy Cook Marza, cmarza52@gmail.com, or Lynette Hermann Tisdale, lynettetisdale@icloud.com.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
