City Meetings Jul 9, 2022 MONDAY9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.TUESDAY6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.WEDNESDAY6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.July 147 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.July 184 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.July 196 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.July 216:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.July 266:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.July 285 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. 