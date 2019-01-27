The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Elks Lodge No. 126 will offer a free throw contest for island children ages 8-13 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the gym of O’Connell High School at 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be separate age categories. Local winners will advance to district contest Feb. 2. Registration is free. For information, email Maggie Albrecht at bike cabmaggie@gmail.com.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Thursday at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Friday is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
The Family Service Center of Galveston County will have its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Fabulous Friday” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Davidson Building of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit http://www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s Sea Turtle Saturday event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Patrick Burchfield will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and older. For information, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org/sea-turtle-saturday or call 409-789-8125.
Da Krewe du Roux will have its second annal Mardi Gras ball, “Da Beach Ball,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit dabeachball.ezevent.com or call Lauren Anding at 832-499-5277.
Let’s Dance will have its “Heart of Dance” ballroom event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. The Valentine dance will feature a showcase presented by Denis Kojinov and Jeanette Chevalier. Admission is $8. For information, call 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a 70s and 80s Disco Night dance from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Feb. 3 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
