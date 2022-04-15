TODAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Monday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today; and its 7 Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email rivers galveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its Easter events from noon to 9 p.m. today; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary of events and performances, visit kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. today through Sunday at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. and prayer vigil, 8:30 p.m. today; and Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Household Appliance and E-Waste Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used household appliances and E-waste. For information, email publicworks@galves tontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The city of Texas City will mark the 75th anniversary of the Texas City Disaster at 9 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, on the corner of 25th Avenue and 29th Street off the loop in Texas City (in case of rain, it’ll be at the Doyle Convention Center). For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonisland market@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter EGGstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For ages 2 through 12. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Houston Audubon “Bird-Friendly Spaces” program will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. There also will be bird-related crafts for children. For information, visit league citycvb.com/spring migration.
The Anchored Real Estate Team will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3901 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Take your own baskets and camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-995-0073.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
Local author Frank Urbanic will be signing copies of his book “We Were Prepared” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 281-686-2295.
First Baptist Church will have its Easter egg hunt for children at 4 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Take your own basket. For information, call 409-763-1840.
UPCOMING
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Sunday service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Masks are required. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet for its Easter dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the reception hall of the Municipal Utility District No. 12, 2929 state Highway 6 on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. Christa Mayfield will discuss human trafficking. Dinner is $25 per person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
Friendswood Independent School District is inviting the community to “blue out” on Monday as a part of its Day of Service initiative. For information, contact your student’s campus directly, or email Kelsey Golz, kgolz@fisdk12.net.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room M-220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparksforgalveston@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. April 22 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. April 22 and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23 in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonnature tourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 22 at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. April 22 at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 23; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for April 23 through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavallahistorical foundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its April Artist Spotlight event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Dantrel Boone and Samson Adenugba will be featured. For information, visit niacultural.org.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. April 24 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting artists entries for its spring juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. All artists are invited to participate. For rules, fees and prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a workshop at 2 p.m. April 26 (eternity bracelets with beads and stones; location information will be given upon registration); and at 3 p.m. April 27 (succulents and driftwood at Moody Gardens). Registration is $35 per workshop. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. April 26 in the workshop room of the Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have its last nonpartisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6 p.m. April 26 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All Galveston residents are invited. For information or to receive a Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its 10th annual Herb Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the fair is free. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 for members and $50 for all others; tables of six are $300. For information and tickets, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. April 30 on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
