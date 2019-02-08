Friday is the deadline to RSVP for the Galveston Republican Women’s joint meeting of the Southern District No. 11, which will be at noon Wednesday in the Sam Houston Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a stuffed pork dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its Valentine’s bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Sixth St. in Galveston. Raffle tickets also will be sold for a Valentine’s basket. For information, email kenney.alice@yahoo.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Superhero Birthday Bash Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood Yacht Club at 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. For tickets and information, visit www.assistance league.org/bay-area.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Valentine’s dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its “Puppetpalooza” spring break art camp for youth, which will be March 11 through March 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/puppet-camp-2019 or call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsan ford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
