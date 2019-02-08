Maximgroup is Grand Cru Sponsor of the 2019 Raise Your Glass to CIS wine tasting event benefiting Communities In Schools-Bay Area. Since 2007, Maximgroup has donated more than $45,000 to this event. Pictured, from left to right, are Kimberly Fleming, of Maximgroup, Hillary Gramm and Peter Wuenschel, CISBA, and Ron Masters, of Maximgroup.