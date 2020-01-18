The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon today at Galveston Island State Park. Attendees are asked to meet at the Nature Center on the bay side of the park. For information, visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
Women Motivated to Serve of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. today at the Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call 409-750-6229.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjac neighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston Lassie League will conclude its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Growing Great Tomatoes” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and its ”Growing Peaches in Galveston County” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. today. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. For information, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The Galveston Island Democratic Club will have a voter registration drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Menard Park, 2222 28th St., in Galveston. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The free Draw Your Dreams Art Workshop for children will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. All materials will be provided, and each child will be eligible to win prizes, including a new bicycle. For information, contact Edward Sulzberger, esulzberger@comcast.net or 409-599-4382.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Award Banquet at 7 p.m. today in The Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships are available. For tickets, visit https://mlkbanquet.eventbrite.com.
