The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon today to noon Saturday virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston County Connects will unite in service to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with its 9/11 Day of Service volunteer event from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit the group’s Facebook page. For information, contact Mandalyn Salazar, galves toncconnects@gmail.com or 281-768-1893.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and ”Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Tejano Democrats will convene for a free pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. The group will commemorate first responders of the 9/11 attack and continue organizing efforts for Senate District 11. For information, call Elias Sanchez-Perez, 832-618-3472.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer Road in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will recognize all first responders in honor of 9/11 with a free meal starting at noon Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Special deliveries can be made by calling 409-763-9866.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Tejano Nite dance featuring DJ Jon from 8 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans/public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. There also will be a free COVID-19 mobile vaccination drive Sunday; photo ID and masks required to receive vaccine; if receiving second dose, bring vaccination card. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Officer Edward Coronado will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
There will be a meet and greet with Sharon B. Lewis, District 1 city councilwoman, and Mayor Craig Brown from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday under the canopy at The Wilbrydge, 2704 Ave. L in Galveston. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call 346-297-0406.
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are available at Janet’s What A Seam Alterations, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-1935. Sept. 17 is deadline to register.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
Yaga’s Entertainment will have its Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonisland shrimpfestival.com.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit league citygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygardenclub@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 1 at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call Stephen Gray, 650-302-8739.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6. Registration ends Oct. 11. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
