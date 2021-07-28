TODAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today (ages 6-8); and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today (ages 9-12) at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants per age group. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will host a virtual presentation on self-care planning at 1 p.m. today via Zoom. Denysse Guzman, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 823-2162-2903 and passcode: Whitecaps.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth-grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through Thursday at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
La Izquierda will conclude its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Tighten Up with the Phil Lerma Band will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “High Noon” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
upcoming
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin, Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will have a food distribution event at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galveston history.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its installation of officers at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. Members and visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by Saturday.
Monday is the deadline to sign up for Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome’s inaugural Family Sail Away Day with Sea Star Base Galveston, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For sponsorship and registration information, visit https://ssbgalveston.org/support.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Donors will receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream. To sign up, visit commitforlife.org or contact Jini Bailey, vbailey@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The district also will be accepting donations daily through Aug. 9. To arrange pickup/drop-off, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https:// galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries, and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Aug. 11. For information, call 409-766-5743.
