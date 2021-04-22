HAPPY BIRTHDAY Esmeralda S. Ortega, Roxie Allen, Bill Milligan, Sharonda Champion, Davon Anderson, Martha J. Sellers, Joseph Miles, Angel LeNell Fontenot, Jacquelyn Harris, Kathy Penrose, Cora Thibodeaux, Elizabeth Kinsey, Harry Allen, Sharon Martin Henderson, Pamela Smith Harris, Rudy Malveaux, Robert S. Evans, TeQuilla Coleman, Harold Johnson, Josette Edwards Rivas, Mary Evans Sandles, Rodney Lemons and Raven Ashlie Richard.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hell on wheels? Galveston council to consider wrangling growing herd of e-vehicles
- More climate extremes ahead for Galveston County, experts agree
- Investigators seek shooter in death of 17-year-old at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock
- Gator's bites into Dickinson; Thai eatery prepares Galveston opening; PetSuites breaks ground in League City
- Former Galveston officer found not guilty of continuous family violence
- Galveston braces for expected influx of car club visitors
- Despite not guilty verdict, former Galveston officer's case moves ahead
- Texas politicians aim to penalize wind, solar in response to outages
- DEA report overstates cartel influence in Galveston County, locals say
- Question of the Week: Should Galveston ban golf carts from the seawall?
Collections
Commented
- President Biden should be impeached for opening border (81)
- Texas politicians aim to penalize wind, solar in response to outages (59)
- Are Republicans trying to sabotage vaccine efforts? (57)
- Bills in Austin would help ensure election integrity (56)
- Georgia's new bill doesn't erode voting rights (55)
- Missing is any moral outrage about China's human rights violations (43)
- More climate extremes ahead for Galveston County, experts agree (39)
- Galveston seeks ways to regulate golf carts on seawall (39)
- Cries of voter fraud are a lot of hokum, hooey, BS (39)
- November presidential election was a terror attack (38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.