HAPPY BIRTHDAY Frances Wooten, Kevin Phillip, Krezandra Griffin, LaKisha Esther, Shamona Anderson Eaglin, Janice Simpson, Aundre Jones, Janet Simpson Noel, Keisha Shaw, Sandy Griffin, Barbara Ann Cernosek and Nora Hernandez.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY David and Kim Brouillard, celebrating 36 years; and Llewellyn Keith Sr. and Sherry Lynn Lauderdale, celebrating three years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.