Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.