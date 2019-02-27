Carter Karacostas, a second-grader at Cline Elementary School, recently won a menu design contest for Gringos and Jimmy Changas. Karacostas, who also writes and has a book series called “Super Banana,” was recently highlighted with the student spotlight nod from the Friendswood Independent School District. Twenty books and a few T-shirt designs later, Karacostas’ series has created a hunger in the minds of his classmates to start writing stories.