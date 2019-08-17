HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kenneth Edwards Sr., Augustine Janner, Llewellyn Keith Lauderdale Jr., Margie Marie Evans, Michael Osberry, Veronica Ortiz-Garza, Jody Micheletti-Marabella, Jesse Hoskins, Mary A. Valsin, Brandon Brown Sr., Karen Barbier, Sherri Woodard, Linda Gipson, Destiny Rios Wilson, Demetra Jordan, Hunter Jones, Marie Pines, Ebbonie Jackson, Malcolm Norris, Mary Claire Haver, Drake Shinette, Aurbon Lewis, Shonda Casimere and Daniel Ayala Sr.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Sylvester Joe.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmy and Joyce Fundling, celebrating 60 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.