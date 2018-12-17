HAPPY BIRTHDAY Christina N. Johnson, Jerome Lawrence, Melvin Dantzler, Rowshawn Greene, Mike Sipula, Terri E. Bailey, Janie Esparza, Tommy Napuli, Paul Courville, Kathy August, Tyson Johns, Melanie Coleman-Horton, Paul Morgan, Caroline Bishop, Shirley Van Lowe, and Gerald and Geraldine Smith.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bill and Della Stewart, celebrating 30 years; and Ron and Sue Flemke, celebrating 21 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.