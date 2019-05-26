Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The 26th annual Memorial Day Watchfire event will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. There also will be a ceremony by lighting and a flag retirement fire to dispose of worn and tattered U.S. flags. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Cemetery at 10412 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A brunch will be held immediately afterward at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call Kenneth Johnson at 409-739-1880.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial next to its city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. Free admission also will be available to the museum from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, email Urs Schmid at urs.schmid@cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org.
The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months. Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.
Rosenberg Library will have registration for its Summer Reading Club during normal business hours Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The club is for newborns through preschoolers (50 Books Club) and kindergarteners through seventh-graders (STAR Reading Club). Registration ends Aug. 17. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library’s adult summer reading program will begin Tuesday and end Aug. 16 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Patrons can register via Beanstack on a computer, mobile device or at the reference desk. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between Tuesday through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Friday at Dickinson Public Library at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association will show the movie “How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World” at 6 p.m. Friday at the La Marque Police Department at 431 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call Abby Martinez-Cash at 409-938-9231.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its rescheduled Mother’s Day Bake Sale and raffle from 9:30 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will have its summer luau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 in League City. To register, visit https://namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will have its “Fly Me to the Moon” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Friendswood Police Department is accepting registration for its Rape Aggression Defense program for women. The four-day course is for ages 12 and older and is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin in June. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin June 3. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
