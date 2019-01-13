The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its luncheon and meeting at noon Wednesday in the Sam Houston Room of The Tremont House in Galveston. Jack Roady will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. RSVPs are due by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have its rescheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the International House of Pancakes at 6406 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The board of directors of Galveston Community Action Council will meet for a special called meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “The Fierce Beauty of Raptors” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Kristine Rivers will present the free event. RSVP required. To sign up, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Texas City Fire and Police Depts. are collecting diapers for Coast Guard families through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Donors can drop off diapers at either of the police or fire stations in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5700.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its monthly steak dinner Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Must RSVP by 4 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present the free “A Wonderland of Winter Waterfowl” presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun! will be the presenter. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network will present “Sea Turtle Conservation and Community Involvement” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Osher Lifelong Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. RSVP is required. To sign up, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Friends of Bay Area Turning Point will have its fourth annual Dogs & Divas Fashion Show & Luncheon planning meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster. Attendees are asked to RSVP. For information and to RSVP, call Angela Corns at 281-204-8842.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Microplastics in the Gulf of Mexico” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Osher Lifelong Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Theresa Morris will lead the free presentation. RSVP required. To sign up, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up at the Moody Gardens south Aquarium parking lot. No RSVP necessary. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. The parade will proceed down 29th Street and end at Menard Park. If you’d like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson at gal vestonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The La Marque Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The parade will begin at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road, turn right on FM 1765, make a left on Bell Drive, and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. The program celebration will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
