TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. The Westbrook Intermediate Chamber Orchestra will perform. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 839-4811-6895 with passcode: 141765, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual Christmas party at 6:30 p.m. today at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Wear festive attire; prizes will be awarded. Take toys for those in need. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
UPCOMING
The Austin Middle School Choir will perform holiday music at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Dec.15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor and State Reps. Mayes Middleton and Dr. Greg Bonnen, will be the guest speakers. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must register by Dec. 12. To register, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Texas City Independent School District will have a meeting on single member voting district reconfiguration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the district’s administration building at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org or call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The 2021 Hitchcock Hometown Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at city hall at 7423 state Highway 6 and will end at Good Ole Days grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to participate, email hitchcockisdfoundation@gmail.com or call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
We R.O.C.K and Toys for Tots will have its toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. For information, email Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com or werock0326@yahoo.com.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $5 for members and $6 for all others. For information, call 832-477-6778 or 281-337-3112.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Jon will provide a variety of music. Veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
