The FeatherFest Birding & Nature Photography Festival will be through Sunday in Galveston. There will be a wide array of events at different times/locations. FledglingFest also will be available for ages 6 and older. For a complete itinerary, visit www.galves tonfeatherfest.com or call 832-459-5533.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have a fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 19 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Knights of Columbus will conclude its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night and serve other dinner plates (menu will vary) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual Crime Victims’ 5K Walk/Run in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 8 a.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its annual crawfish boil from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, call 409-765-4352.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author William Warren will be signing copies of his book “Murder on Galveston Bay” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10 and younger at 2 p.m. Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
