The Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk will have a wide array of events in celebration of Easter at various times through Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District's Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The African-American Historic Preservation Committee will have a planning meeting for its upcoming "Saving Lincoln Clean Up Day" at 6 p.m. Monday at New Life Church at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call 281-635-0715, 281-748-3231 or 409-939-1222.
The Galveston County Community Action Council's board of directors will have training and its regular meeting at noon Tuesday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Must RSVP (no walk-ins) by Tuesday. To RSVP, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Volunteer Deputy Registrar class will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Commissioners Courtroom at the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Must be 18 and older. To renew your VDR, visit www.galcotax.com. For information, call 409-766-2280.
The Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Tin Cups Caddyshack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.btrcajunthrowdown.com or call 409-354-3911 or 409-771-0051.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 16th annual Wine & Roses/Taste of Town Gala from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4132 E. 27th St. in Dickinson. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for all others. All tickets at the door will be $40. For information, email dhs@dickinson.tx.us or call 281-534-4367.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its fifth annual Trailblazer Award scholarship banquet at 7 p.m. Friday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25. The Rev. Amos Sowell will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-3208 or 409-692-1081.
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Pines Pavilion at 4100 Mason St. in Galveston. For information, call Diana Goggans at 281-705-1070.
The Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will host its Scout-O-Rama from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton. Admission is $15 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. For information, visit www.bacbsa.org.
The annual Oleander Garden Festival and Grand Oleander Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish boil at 11 a.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Crawfish will be $7 per pound or $18 per flat (three pounds). For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you'd like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
