Clean Galveston awarded funds to the Turtle Island Restoration Network, which mobilizes people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them. Pictured from left is Kimber De Salvo Anderson, with the network; Rob Glover, chair of the Hold Your Butt campaign, Surfrider Foundation Galveston Chapter; Cody Wright, chair, with the foundation; Matt Hamon, grant committee chair; Joanie Steinhaus, chair; and Robert Evans, treasurer and secretary.