Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 12:30 p.m. today at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Max Garcia and associates with Community Health Network will be the speakers. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Friday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. today, June 7 and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P; and May 24 and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Business Showcase & Taste of the Town event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Marquee at Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Sam Pohl, from the Texas Public Policy Foundation, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston Lions Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary with its Centennial Gala Thursday at The Lyceum, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $75. For tickets, visit square.link/u/OORtm0GV or for more information, email treasurer@galvestonlions club.org.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org/ 2022-5k.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Commissioner Joe Giusti and Constable Jimmy Fullen, and several others will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerry mohn.com or 409-737-5768.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 89 will host its Thank A Vet Ride Saturday. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. All modes of transportation is welcome. For information, call 812-780-8121 or 409-789-7626.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon Saturday in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra has a limited supply of free student tickets for its performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit galvestonsymphony.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 28 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Limited to first 30 registrants. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228, Star of the Sea, will host its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1901 Winnie St. in Galveston. There will be a chili dog lunch, silent and drop bag auction items, games, music, and a raffle. For information, call Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will have its “Go For A Ride to GOFM!” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m May 29 on the corner of 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Bicycle safety information, bike giveaways, a safety obstacle course for children, and more will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
