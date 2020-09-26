HAPPY BIRTHDAY Odessa Phillips, Sheryl Thompson, Lois Redford, Shanté Renchie, Walter Anthony Boulet Jr., Tish Alcala, Felicia Hernandez, Charson Kinchen, Kelvin Owens, Tonya and Sonya Fields, Jennifer Hayes, Pierre Boyer, Yolanda Allen, Keisha L. Earls, Andrea Florence, Edwin Rivas, Shea Coleman, Karan Shinette, Tonya Petteway, Imarion Campbell, Phyllis Canada Bazile and Lois Celli Redford.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Darrell Alonzo Henry Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michael Sr. and Sheryl Jefferson, celebrating 45 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Samantha Ojeda, Marilyn Haupt, La’Shawnda Davis, Gerald Wayne Simmons Jr., Raylei Carraway, Chris Bellow, Kenneth Young, Rosie Moreno, Andrea Simmons, Rodney Bethany, Emma Fontenot, Reggie Thompson, LaGaya Griffin Boyd, Michael C. Jefferson Sr. and Doris Lanell Drisdale.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Earlie Evans, Jane Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Mary Lee Guthier, Valescia Houston, Tiaa Bourgeois, June Pulliam, Melvin Shorts, Kenneth Brandon, Debra Gilford, Anita Collins, Mary Moses, Tavoir Petteway and Mary Sandberg.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mikel J. and Awa Diallo Easley, celebrating four years of marriage.
