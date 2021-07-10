TODAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Elks Lodge will have a sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston (weather permitting). Proceeds will go toward the sweetheart fund to send disabled children to camp. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through July 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-thru supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes, and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Texas City Independent School District will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The board will review and receive public input for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding plan. For information, call 409-916-0100.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
UPCOMING
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art- workshops-gal veston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. July 17 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland, and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.