The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee and the Old Central Cultural Center will honor the winners of its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest with an award ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Admission is free; there also will be a complimentary lunch. For information, call Tommie Boudreaux at 409-740-0454.
The Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 of the NAACP will have its Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and its officer induction ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Vision Church at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson. For information, call Rafiat Balagun at 803-479-1824.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The La Marque Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road, turn right on FM 1765, make a left on Bell Drive, and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. The program celebration will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
St. Vincent’s House will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Prayer Circle from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. In case of inclement weather, event will be held indoors. “Strengthening Our Community” is the theme. For information, contact Angela Hill at ahill@stvhope.org or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Reef Raiders in the Gulf” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Osher Lifelong Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. RSVP is required. To sign up, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Art Club for Kids from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through May 13 (no classes Feb. 22 and March 12) at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tuition information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/artclub or call 409-763-2403.
Boy Scout Troop No. 848 will have an informational session for Webelos scouts and new scouts at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 12 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church at 16335 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.bsatroop848.org or call Steve King at 281-853-5644.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Life Drawing Studio event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tuition is $10 per session when you pre-register for four or more sessions at once or $12 per session. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Brewding 201 — A Day at the Beach” from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Woody’s Beach Bar at 11149 Termini at San Luis Pass Road in Galveston. RSVP is required. To sign up, visit galveston naturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Professional Athletes group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the library at Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, call Eddie “Tony” Hardeman at 409-771-1716.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Post No. 554 will host a shrimp, or chicken and sausage gumbo dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Preorders only. A $10 minimum is asked. To order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Houston Happy Hikers will have its annual 5K/10K walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday beginning at Mosquito Café at 628 14th St. in Galveston. Registration is $3 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. Sign up is on the day of event. For information, contact Catherine Kellner at hhpresident@houstonhappyhikers.com or 979-478-6203.
The Galveston Art League will present “The Write Stuff: Create Your Bio” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Mary Vinnedge will be the presenter. Registration is $25. Take your own pen/paper. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff Plants” from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
