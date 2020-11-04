The “Unshakeable Conference: New Season” will conclude from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend in-house and online. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s SCI Café will have a virtual discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. today via Zoom “Another Day, Another Disaster: Floods, Hurricanes, and the Pandemic” will be the topic. To gain access, email csinglet@utmb.edu.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and end at 8 p.m. Saturday at https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Dr. Patrick McGinnis, chairman of the Republican Party of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
FRIDAY
The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1519 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-4101.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Patrick Gerski, a veterans treatment court defense attorney, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its fall sweep from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Residents of La Marque can drop off unwanted household furniture, tree limbs or large bulk items for free. For information, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
SUNDAY
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a coat drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Donations of gently-worn or new coats will be accepted. For information, call 346-804-3468 or 409-526-7035.
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a Veteran’s Day adoption special in honor of Veteran’s Day from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Anyone with a military ID will get $5 pet adoptions. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
UPCOMING
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Mary Margaret Mann will be the guest speaker. There also will be a Thanksgiving luncheon afterward, so take a dessert to share. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com, or Sandra Meyer, smeyer1322@gmail.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N., in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspotters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
College of the Mainland will host a free virtual jazz ensemble concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at www.com.edu/music. The concert will feature the father/son duo, Sparky and Aaron Koerner, and Matteo and Theron Sharp. For information, call 409-933-8348.
The Galveston County Apartment Association and the Texas Apartment Association will offer a fair housing for onsite personnel class from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at www.taa.org/events. The class qualifies for three continuing education credits. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Nov. 20 at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road, in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.