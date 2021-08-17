HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kenneth Edwards, Robin Cross, Minerva Alvarado, Tara Johnson, Malcolm Norris, Sherri Linscomb Woodard, Shonda Casimere, Aurbon Lewis, Brandon Brown, Linda Gibson, Drake Shinette, Mary Haver, Karen Barbier, Ashley Judge, Marie Pines, Hunter Jones, Demetra Jordan, Destiny Rios Wilson and Jesse Hoskins.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Oscar and Grace Mason, celebrating 68 years; and Gilbert and Gia Robinson, celebrating 41 years of marriage.
