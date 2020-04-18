HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jean Bailey Brown, Florence Smith-Stidam, Phyllis Ahern, Daniel Boorman, Tom Youngblood, Michael McMurrin Sr., Leroy Harden, Jase Sobnosky, Archie Joiner, Al Murray, Stephanie Pope, Joseph Hawkins, Amber Brooks, Paula Feast, Paulette Williams and Devon Sonnier.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Jerre Massa, Hilbert King Sr., Christian Bonnette, Cheryl Raven, Alecia Fontenot, Calvin Cahee III, Eric Cahee, Lynda Reinarz Costa, Tamika Hill, Lance Orise, Jeanice Woods, Layla Rayne Gonzales and Napoleon Higgins.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Robert Jr. and Lois Thierry, celebrating 48 years; and David and Catherine Morrow, celebrating 28 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Alan and Debbie Adams.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Keri Tillmon, Melanie Quiroga Buck, Adolpheus Simms, Rachel Dooley, Matt Anderson, Lori Ostermeyar Varela, Bertha Nicole Bowen, Cheryl L. Smith, Victor Murry, Quentin Gonzales, Kameron Coleman and Swana Williams.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Angela Denise Wilson, Jasmine Wafer Ademola, Daris Turner, Vincent Morreale, Fred Ewald III and Fenicia Anderson.
