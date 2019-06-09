The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through June 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be Monday through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The Galveston Arts Center will present its Summer Clay Camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and July 8 through July 12 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Pat Johnson will lead the classes. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/summer_art or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
The El Mina Shrine Center No. 84 will have its Kid Fest 2019 magic show event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-740-4345.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-739-1257.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The 22nd annual Galveston Lifeguarding Association will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Press Box at 24th and Postoffice streets in Galveston. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Park Board’s main office and other locations on island. For a list of locations and information, visit www.galveston islandbeachpatrol.org or call 409-763-4769.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual hurricane preparedness meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Jackie Cole will speak before the meeting. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The free Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. Local hand-crafted goods will be featured. For information, visit www.galveston islandmarket.com.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
