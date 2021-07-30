TODAY
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin and Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Community Action Council will have its rescheduled regular teleconference meeting at 1:30 p.m. today via telephone and Zoom. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 828-8614-1941 with passcode: 299858; to dial in, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. today. Cyndi Ingle will present “Record As You Go, Cite As You Go & File As You Go.” For information and link to access webinar, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. ”A Bug’s Life” will be shown today. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will have a food distribution event at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its installation of officers at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. Members and visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by Saturday.
UPCOMING
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Monday is the deadline to sign up for Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome’s inaugural Family Sail Away Day with Sea Star Base Galveston, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For sponsorship and registration information, visit https://ssbgalveston.org/support.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Donors will receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream. To sign up, visit commitforlife.org or contact Jini Bailey, vbailey@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will present “Addressing Stigma Toward Mental Health” at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristin M. Holt, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join the presentation, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 851-6323-0797 with passcode: Whitecaps.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The district also will be accepting donations daily through Aug. 9. To arrange pickup/drop-off, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Aug. 11. For information, call 409-766-5743.
Tanger Outlets Houston will have a Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free event will feature an array of fun-filled activities including live music, games, giveaways, and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale July 5 and will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
United Way of Galveston will have its annual workplace giving campaign kick-off luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tables of eight are $320 and individual tickets are $40 per person. To register, visit uwgalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit https://2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.