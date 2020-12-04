The 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon today in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Nonperishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 27th annual Festival of Trees: Virtual Gala through today at https://icmtx.ejoinme.org/fot. Registration is free and includes a chance for a raffle drawing. For information, call 281-332-3881.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Saturday through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Attendees must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a Galveston Blue Santa fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group will be selling a Mexican dinner plate for $10 each. To preorder your meal or make a donation, call Rachel Sanderson, 202-699-1050 or Julie Molis, 409-392-3105.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The city of La Marque is accepting registration for its annual Light Up La Marque Christmas Lights Contest through Monday. To sign up or nominate someone, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 18. Prizes will be awarded.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Dec. 11 at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin pork lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $10 is asked. Preorders will be taken through Tuesday; delivery will be available. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
