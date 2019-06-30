The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through Monday at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houstonchildren.org or call 713-650-3800.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will host its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through July 9 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque will have its annual peach sale from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., in La Marque. Half bushels will be $55 and quarter bushels will be $30. To place your order, call 409-770-7572, or contact any Kiwanian.
The city of League City will have its Fireworks Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway, in League City. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The city also will have its Fourth of July Citizen Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The city of Texas City will have its Independence Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at the Sanders/Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N., turn right and travel north on 6th Street, make a right on Ninth Avenue, travel east down Ninth Avenue, then turn left on Bay Street and and at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Avenue. Evening festivities will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at dusk. For information, visit www.texascitycommunitycalendar.com.
The 124th annual Friendswood Fourth of July celebration will begin with its Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and will end at Stevenson Park. Afterward, there will be rides, games, food and live entertainment till 3:30 p.m. Evening festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. A synchronized fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and its Auxiliary will celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free hot dogs and cake will be provided. For information, call 409-935-9036 after noon daily.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Food and variety of music will be provided. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The parade will proceed down the seawall and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.GalvestonParades.com or call Arthur Vega II, 832-465-3596.
A Fourth of July Celebration featuring Star Spangled Sky Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Best Practices of Watering” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its 43rd annual Independence Day Dinner and Dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. Admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free. For information, call 409-203-6089.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
