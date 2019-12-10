Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Rain and wind. High 61F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.