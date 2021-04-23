The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Best Practices of Watering” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Karolyn Gephart will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $10 dog adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. The fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 12. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine in or carry out. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. today at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Taking Leave” at 8 p.m. through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The show also will be live streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
SATURDAY
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Household appliances and e-waste, Saturday; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 832-221-9595.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Friendswood Police Department will participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. There will be oleanders for sale and live music. For information, email international.olean der@yahoo.com.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com or call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its 11th anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson of New Beginning Church will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For information, call 409-939-4529.
MONDAY
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information and link to prospectus in black column, go to galvestonartleague.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The College of the Mainland Concert Band, directed by Sparky Koerner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. Space is limited. Masks are required. For information, call 409-933-8347.
TUESDAY
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
UPCOMING
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
The city of Texas City will present “COVID-19: One Year Later & The Path Ahead” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Page Michel, Thomas Munoz, Dr. Philip Keiser and Melissa Duarte will be the speakers. Seating is limited. For information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon April 30 to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning Friday and schedule a curbside pickup time.
College of the Mainland will have its community grand open house at 3 p.m. April 30 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Attendees will get to tour the new learning spaces in the Steam Building. For information, visit com.edu or call Monique Sennet, 409-933-8438.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival May 1 in the downtown Postoffice Street district. For information and updates, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 and May 2; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning Monday. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 2 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center at 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its inaugural salsa contest May 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $15. Entry turn in time is 12:15 p.m. and judging begins at 12:30 p.m. Quesadillas also will be served for an $8 donation afterward. For information and time, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On,” May 3 through May 7 at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Galveston County Health District and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Compton Community Enrichment Center at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Registration is suggested but not required. To register, call 409-938-2270. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a garden glass workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 4 at a location TBD. Registration is $45 per person. Checks should be mailed to Judy Anderson, 726 Beachcomber, Houston, TX 77062. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 in the Frances Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Chef Mary Bass will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Tickets are $40 per person. Mail checks to Ellen Perry, 2903 Dominique Drive, Galveston, TX 77551. For information, email Fran Card at pelican way88@att.net.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement Bay Area virtual celebration will begin at noon May 6 on a platform TBA. For information, email macy.osoria@heart.org.
League City police and firefighters will participate in the “Battle for Holden” fundraiser benefit at 1 p.m. May 8 at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. All proceeds will benefit Holden James, a Clear Creek High School senior who was hurt during a football practice in December. Tickets are $8 per person. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit leaguecity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=11352.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14 at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlong hornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
