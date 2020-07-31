The city of Friendswood has again been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. It was presented to Katina Hampton, director of administrative services, second from left; Jennifer Walker, budget manager; and Rhonda G. Bloskas, deputy director of administrative services, finance, far right, by Phyllis Rinehart, far left, from the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas. This is the 17th consecutive year the city has been awarded this recognition.