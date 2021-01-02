HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jana Knoell, Lorrie Rico, Taylor Denton, James Smith, Larry Nunn, Donna Dees, Crystal Cohen, Dennis Woods, Nicole Roberson, Kourtney Archie, Jairus Sheppard, Angela Sheppard, Jonathan Ashton, Rozlyn Williams-Gitrey, Sharonda McCain and Yvette McGill.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kristen Bellow, Earnye J. Wyles, Ella Lewis, Renda Hardeman, Don Allen, Veronica Mitchell, Tara Hibbitt, Staffany Rawls Bowman, Lou Phillips, Anthea Mack and Evan R. Jackson.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dominique McZeal, James Speaker, DeAndrea Douglas, Velicia L. Burns, Latreva Brown, Armond Hurd, Shadonna Bell, Dorcel Womack, Erin Ivey, Nicole Rhone, Briana Villarreal, Isaac Benefield, Je’Rikka Hardeman and Nyla Simone Linscomb.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription