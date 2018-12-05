Elizabeth Turner, from left, founder and executive director of SMART Family Litercay, along with Holly McDonald, director of development for The Salvation Army of Galveston County, Catherine Stroud, an artist with the literacy organization and Steve Mataro, president of the SMART Family Literacy board, show off some of the books SMART Family Literacy is donating to The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program. It is the second year the literacy organization has donated books to the program.